Hilary Duff to star in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series
Published
Actor Hilary Duff will star in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off sequel series, titled ‘How I Met Your Father’.Full Article
Published
Actor Hilary Duff will star in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off sequel series, titled ‘How I Met Your Father’.Full Article
Hulu has given the project a straight-to-series order, seven years after creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger first teased..
'How I Met Your Father' has got a straight-to-series order from Hulu, seven years after creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger..