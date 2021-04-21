Hilary Duff to star in How I Met Your Mother sequel
Published
Hilary Duff will star in a sequel to the fan-favourite comedy series How I Met Your Mother.Full Article
Published
Hilary Duff will star in a sequel to the fan-favourite comedy series How I Met Your Mother.Full Article
Hilary Duff is set to star in a ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series, which will be titled 'How I Met Your Father' and will..
After several attempts to launch a How I Met Your Mother spin-off series, Hilary Duff has been tapped to "suit up" and star in..