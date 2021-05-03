New Zealand's quarantine-free travel bubble with the Cook Islands will begin on May 17. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the start date at a post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon. This will be based on a clear set...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Cook Islands travel bubble to begin on May 17 - PM Jacinda Ardern
