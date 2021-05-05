Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, have announced an exciting new social media venture.They've set up a new YouTube channel and will be releasing new content and videos for royal fans on the platform.The couple shared...Full Article
Prince William and Kate Middleton launch their own YouTube channel
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince William, Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel
ETCanada
Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially YouTubers. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised their royal fans with the..
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton Launch A YouTube Channel
Daily Caller
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch Their YouTube Channel With Some Adorable Banter
E! Online
-
Prince William and Catherine are officially influencers with new YouTube channel
Lainey Gossip
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton launch a YouTube channel
FOXNews.com
More coverage
William and Kate launch their own YouTube channel
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have launched their own YouTube channel with a montage video showing the couple at work and..
-
'Careful, these guys are filming everything': William and Kate launch own YouTube channel
Sky News
-
Prince William & Kate Middleton Announce They've Launched a YouTube Channel
Just Jared
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are launching YouTube channel
Upworthy
-
William and Kate launch their own YouTube channel
Belfast Telegraph