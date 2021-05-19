The Latest: France outdoor cafes reopen after 6 months

PARIS — It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France.



The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of the coronavirus and give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the first stage, France’s 7 p.m. nightly curfew is being moved back to 9 p.m. Museums, theaters and cinemas are reopening with limited capacity, along with outside areas of restaurants.



Starting June 9, France will welcome tourists from non-EU destinations provided they have some sort of coronavirus passport or health pass. The final phase of the three-stage reopening plan is scheduled for June 30, when the curfew will end and all other restrictions will be lifted, if pandemic conditions allow.



Belgium, Hungary and other nations already started allowing outdoor dining, while drinking and eating indoors began Monday in Britain’s pubs.



___



THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— India reaches global record of 4,529 confirmed daily deaths



— Restrictions reimposed as virus resurges in much of Asia



— ‘City in transition’: New York vies to turn page on pandemic



— Mexico pushes to get all 3 million school teachers vaccinated to reopen schools, perhaps by June.



___



Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine



___



HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



BRUSSELS — The European Union has taken a step toward relaxing travel for visitors...