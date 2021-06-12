The Queen's latest royal appearance was a piece of cake.With Kate Middleton and Camilla Bowles watching, the 95-year-old British monarch insisted on using a ceremonial sword to cut a large sheet cake at Eden Project's Big Lunch...Full Article
Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with a sword at G7 Summit
New Zealand Herald
