OPINION: With a very impressive outing, Kate Middleton has made royal history – but is it a bitter pill to swallow for Meghan Markle?In the long and storied history of the at-times bumpy relationship between Buckingham Palace...Full Article
Daniela Elser: Why Kate's Jill Biden G7 outing could upset Meghan Markle
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden Meet Local Children - and Feed Rabbits! - During Afternoon Outing
The Duchess of Cambridge also shared that she wishes her newborn niece Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan..
People
Kate Middleton Reacts to Baby Lili's Birth During Outing With Jill Biden
Kate Middleton says she hopes to soon meet her new niece, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet "Lili"..
E! Online