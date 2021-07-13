The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall had to clean blood off a Wembley Stadium seat when her husband Mike got in between two England fans during a fight.Zara, 40, was seen cleaning up the mess with a handkerchief from her handbag...Full Article
Mike Tindall breaks up fight between England football fans at Euro 2020 final
