The Latest: Pats-Cowboys becomes NFL's 10th OT game

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):



7:40 p.m.



For the fourth time this season there have been two overtimes in a week.



The Cowboys and Patriots headed to OT tied at 29 after Minnesota beat Carolina 34-28 in extra time earlier Sunday.



This is the sixth straight week with at least one overtime game and 10th total to be decided after regulation. There were also two OT games in Weeks 1, 4 and 5.



The only other time there were overtime games in each of the first six weeks came in 2018.



The 10 overtime games are tied for the second most ever through six weeks. There were 12 in 1995 and 10 in 1983.



7:25 p.m.



Trevon Diggs intercepted New England’s Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the NFL record of six straight games with at least one pick to start a season.



Diggs, in his second season, entered the day leading the NFL with six interceptions and has at least one in all five games.



Among those with the record are the late Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for their first 29 seasons.



He had interceptions in six straight games to start the 1951 season with the New York Giants. The others are Barry Wilburn with Washington (1987) and Brian Russell for Minnesota (2003).



The Patriots answered with a 75-yard TD pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne to regain the lead.



6:45 p.m.



Browns running back Kareem Hunt has suffered an apparent serious calf injury.



Hunt’s right leg buckled as he tried to walk off the field after a passing play. Trainers then assisted Hunt to the sideline and medical tent.



The team said Hunt will not return to the game.



The Browns were already without star running back Nick Chubb, who missed the game with a calf injury and starting tackles Jack...