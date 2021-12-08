Breaking: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony to begin shortly in grand Six Senses Fort

Breaking: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony to begin shortly in grand Six Senses Fort

Zee News

Published

In the evening, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Ladies Sangeet ceremony will take place. 

Full Article