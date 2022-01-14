Djokovic ruling fits with Australia's tough immigration line

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by Australian immigration officials might seem harsh to people watching from afar.



But Australia has long taken a severe stance on immigration, including warehousing refugees in offshore detention camps and preventing overseas citizens from returning home during the pandemic. Many of its policies have been condemned by critics.



Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against the coronavirus, faces deportation from Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday revoked his visa for the second time, citing health and “good order” considerations.



He isn't the first celebrity to face tough treatment.



British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins was deported from Australia last year after breaking quarantine rules. Back in 2007, American rapper Snoop Dogg was refused entry due to previous criminal convictions.



And in 2015, Australian authorities threatened to euthanize Pistol and Boo, the Yorkshire terriers owned by actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The couple snuck the dogs into the country on their private jet. The terriers survived; Heard and Depp's romance did not.



Djokovic's saga began earlier this month when he arrived in Melbourne to play in the Australian Open, hoping to cement his place in history as the first man to win 21 Grand Slam tournaments.



But he ended up spending four nights confined to an immigration detention hotel after officials rejected his exemption to Australia’s strict vaccination rules and canceled his visa.



On Monday, he won a court fight on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay and practice. Djokovic is expected to appeal Friday's visa decision. but he is running out of time and options.



Australia gives unusual authority to its immigration minister, so much so...