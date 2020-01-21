Global  

This Emerging Oil Hotspot Threatens The OPEC Deal

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A day before Christmas 2019 ExxonMobil and its partners have lifted the first commercial crude from the Liza field. In and of itself this might seem innocuous enough for us not to pay attention, yet one should remember the name as Liza will bring about a transformational path for one of the most impoverished nations of South America, Guyana. Heralding a new petroleum-abundant epoch, Liza is in many ways a phenomenon – Guyana’s first-ever offshore discovery (in fact, a deepwater offshore find), brought from discovery to final commissioning…
