Anthony Pompliano Speaks to CNN about Warren Buffett and Bitcoin

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Warren Buffett blasts bitcoin as worthless and vows he will never own a cryptocurrency · *Warren Buffett trashed bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as worthless in a CNBC interview on Monday.* · *"Cryptocurrencies basically have no value," he...

Business Insider 2 days ago



Here’s how much Warren Buffett would’ve made buying Bitcoin instead of JP Morgan Warren Buffett is back talking shit about Bitcoin. In a television interview on Monday, the famed investor pledged to never own cryptocurrencies, claiming they...

The Next Web 18 hours ago





Tweets about this