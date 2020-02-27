Global  

Zoom Video Communications Inc Stock Soars on Coronavirus Fears

Profit Confidential Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The stock market continues to get routed on fears that the coronavirus will stifle business activity and curb corporate earnings. U.S. equities are in correction territory and continue to look vulnerable to additional losses. Tumbling into bear-market territory is not out of the question.

That said, there are a number of tech stocks that have.

News video: Financial Focus for Feb. 28, 2020: Stock prices, coronavirus fears

Financial Focus for Feb. 28, 2020: Stock prices, coronavirus fears 01:25

 In Friday's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the ongoing fears with the spread of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks [Video]Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and..

Coronavirus Uncertainty Sparks Worse Week On Wall Street In A Decade [Video]Coronavirus Uncertainty Sparks Worse Week On Wall Street In A Decade

The stock market had it's worst week in more than a decade, plunging more than 3,500 points, due to fears of the financial impact of the coronavirus. Devin Fehely has more on the economic outlook amid..

Recent related news from verified sources

A video-conferencing company is surging on speculation the coronavirus outbreak will make more people work from home (ZM)

A video-conferencing company is surging on speculation the coronavirus outbreak will make more people work from home (ZM)** · *Zoom Video Communications has soared more than 5% this week as investors bet coronavirus will have workforces working remotely.* · *A CDC official...
U.S. and international stock markets are tumbling over coronavirus fears

U.S. and international stock markets take a hit over coronavirus fears. Investment pros are advising not to panic, staying the course on retirement.
Tweets about this

gezgintrk

Engin Dikmen RT @rtehrani: Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Fell Friday https://t.co/1vnjEd9aQa https://t.co/bkIwgoaoYJ 2 days ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Fell Friday https://t.co/1vnjEd9aQa https://t.co/bkIwgoaoYJ 2 days ago

NYCEXIT

#NYCEXIT RT @MarketWatch: Zoom Technologies is a basically defunct company, yet its stock was up more than 50% Thursday afternoon. Traders may be c… 2 days ago

Sidhimanshu12

Himanshu Sharma RT @ravi_idc: Two different cases of Mistaken Identities due to Coronavirus Outbreak. Beer brand Corona is expected to lose whopping $260… 2 days ago

nyherald

New York Herald® Why $ZM slid Fri: Investors took profit after long run. We still like it going into earnings and after as a play o… https://t.co/31I9XlcFfa 2 days ago

s_ketharaman

Ketharaman Swaminathan @Clagett Power of branding / correlation. But it can work both ways. Stock price of Zoom Video Communications rose… https://t.co/ySVndfzenb 2 days ago

thegreenisback

thegreenisback Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Fell Friday @themotleyfool #stocks $ZM https://t.co/9goj57AX4y 2 days ago

ravi_idc

Ravikant Sharma Two different cases of Mistaken Identities due to Coronavirus Outbreak. Beer brand Corona is expected to lose who… https://t.co/Tylq0KPoTz 2 days ago

