Putin Hints Russia May Participate In Newest Round Of OPEC Cuts

OilPrice.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has hinted that Russia may once again join OPEC in its efforts to stimulate oil prices even though Russia itself has no problem with current price levels. “I want to stress that for the Russian budget, for our economy, the current oil prices level is acceptable,” Putin said during a meeting with energy industry representatives, as quoted by Reuters. “Our accumulated reserves, including the National Wealth Fund, are enough for ensuring a stable situation, the fulfilment of all budget and…
