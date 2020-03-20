Global  

Nikki Haley Resigns from Boeing Board Over Coronavirus Bailout Request

Motley Fool Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is philosophically against government bailouts.
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over company's bailout request

Nikki Haley, formerly the governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN, has resigned from Boeing's board over the company's bailout request
USATODAY.com

COVID-19 | Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over company’s bailout pursuit

In her resignation letter, Ms. Haley said the Boeing board and its executive team are going in a direction which she cannot support.
Hindu

