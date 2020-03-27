Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > The Worst Is Still To Come For Oil Markets

The Worst Is Still To Come For Oil Markets

OilPrice.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are in a position to finish the week sharply lower despite stimulus efforts by policymakers around the world against demand destruction caused by the consequences from the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Both markets are down nearly two-thirds this year and sinking economic activity and fuel demand are expected to worsen as oil companies curtail investments in future activity. Bearish news continued to dominate the trade this week although some investors saw potential…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Jim Cramer's Focused on Oil

Why Jim Cramer's Focused on Oil 01:00

 Jim Cramer breaks down what's got his focus on oil.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

augustderosa

august @AntonJaegermm the exact opposite message is needed: "the worst is still to come - and yet, we will win" 2 minutes ago

Federalisttt

Trump’s Arms @reggenemmE @Neets101 @thehill @AOC Btw, those companies may be WORTH trillions, but they aren't making trillions.… https://t.co/98fdxfAcKl 3 minutes ago

Michael91625274

Michael MARTINS https://t.co/pf3eDbJcT4 Your broker doesn't want you too see this real energy news right here right now daily 8 minutes ago

unathi_Vuyi

😛 I'm a Xhosa Stranger to you.😛 Then you need to chop your hands & put them in the storeroom, Winter season is still to come...it's about to go dow… https://t.co/wimvEgrjik 9 minutes ago

larynhw

Laryn @realDonaldTrump Actually agree with trump for once .. @GM is literally the worst. Still haven’t made it up to the… https://t.co/HgZr9R7dnu 18 minutes ago

ayushsin02

Ayush Sinha @jaggsiec @PaddaSumeet @kamalkapoor049 Our worst is still to come . Stay safe ! 22 minutes ago

burton_08

Mark emotional all this now, so many families losing people and the worst is yet to come. still cant believe this has actually happened 24 minutes ago

UniteWales

UniteWales RT @BeckettUnite: “I know, but the doctors think it’s repeated exposure that causes the worst cases. She drove down yesterday at 4 am for a… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.