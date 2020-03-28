Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The coronavirus crisis is still taking the world by storm, with little to no improvement in sight. Binance is trying to do its part by launching a new charity venture and aims to raise $5 million in the process. It is good to see the cryptocurrency community come together during this time of crisis. Binance Launches a Charity Platform The coronavirus situation leaves no one unaffected, either directly or indirectly. Binance’s new charity venture will only help matters move along in this regard. The new Binance Charity fundraising platform is now dedicating a full campaign to the coronavirus crisis. If successful,



