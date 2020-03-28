Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () The coronavirus crisis is still taking the world by storm, with little to no improvement in sight. Binance is trying to do its part by launching a new charity venture and aims to raise $5 million in the process. It is good to see the cryptocurrency community come together during this time of crisis. Binance Launches a Charity Platform The coronavirus situation leaves no one unaffected, either directly or indirectly. Binance’s new charity venture will only help matters move along in this regard. The new Binance Charity fundraising platform is now dedicating a full campaign to the coronavirus crisis. If successful,
The post Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million appeared first on The Merkle News.
Coronavirus App Targets a Million Downloads in 24 Hours in the UK Covid Symptom Tracker is the third-most popular app in Apple's U.K. store, and it's also second on Google Play's new releases chart. The creators of the app hope to help the British public to distinguish between the common cold and...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
GigaɃitcoin Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million https://t.co/Q32Y67v0hs 16 minutes ago
฿ittrail Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million https://t.co/ZbSfacUg6N #Binance#Charity… https://t.co/a7Jt9xh2AH 20 minutes ago
BitlyFool.com Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million - https://t.co/L7paJZIjFv https://t.co/T35GdSKWoA 22 minutes ago
TheCryptoKeepers Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million >>@ https://t.co/c4PrKdAz2M || $btc $eth $ltc… https://t.co/Qy3jMeCNgh 43 minutes ago
BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million https://t.co/Ki79XuMhSB 44 minutes ago