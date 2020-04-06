Crypto Projects Extend a Helping Hand During the Coronavirus Crisis

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cryptocurrency and blockchain projects are coming together to play their part during the coronavirus crisis. Waves is the latest project to get involved, as a charity campaign has been launched. The coronavirus crisis has shown the world how donations are more than necessary these days. Coronavirus Efforts by Crypto Projects Raising money can be very challenging, for many different reasons. Waves, an open-source blockchain platform, is launching its own crypto charity initiative campaign. The campaign itself takes place on the Waves Exchange platform. An initial donation of $10,000 in USDT has been contributed already. Today, the total sits at over



