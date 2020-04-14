China Plans To Copy Mexico’s Mega Oil Hedge Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

This weekend, OPEC and its partners managed to agree on a historic oil production cut to the tune of 9.7 million bpd. The initial number the cartel eyed was 10 million bpd, some 300,000 bpd higher than what it managed to agree upon. Most global oil producers were happy to cut output in the face of the greatest glut in history, but one nation wasn’t keen on participating. As Oilprice.com reported last Friday, Mexico was asked to cut oil production by 400,000 bpd, a large cut for a producer that has seen its production gradually decline over… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published 4 days ago More Than 2 Dozen Coronavirus Cases Confirmed On Offshore Oil Platforms In Gulf Of Mexico 00:21 More than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Coast Guard said. Katie Johnston reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this