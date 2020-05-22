UK Judge Dismisses $1B Nigeria Bribery Case Against Eni, Shell
Friday, 22 May 2020 () A UK judge dismissed on Friday a lawsuit against Eni and Shell brought by the Nigerian government alleging that the oil and gas supermajors knew about US$1.1 billion in bribes given to secure an oil license in Nigeria nearly a decade ago. The judge in London dismissed the case on the grounds that the UK has no jurisdiction to try the lawsuit that is basically the same for which Shell and Eni are currently under trial in Italy, Bloomberg reported. Eni and Shell are on trial in Milan for allegedly knowing that an alleged payment…
Judge in Lori Loughlin Case Calls Investigation Misconduct Claim 'Disturbing' The judge presiding over Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's college admission scandal case called new claims of..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published
High Court Judge Christopher Butcher said the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the claim.
The post BREAKING: MALABU: Nigeria suffers setback as Shell,... Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •Reuters India