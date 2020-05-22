UK Judge Dismisses $1B Nigeria Bribery Case Against Eni, Shell

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A UK judge dismissed on Friday a lawsuit against Eni and Shell brought by the Nigerian government alleging that the oil and gas supermajors knew about US$1.1 billion in bribes given to secure an oil license in Nigeria nearly a decade ago. The judge in London dismissed the case on the grounds that the UK has no jurisdiction to try the lawsuit that is basically the same for which Shell and Eni are currently under trial in Italy, Bloomberg reported. Eni and Shell are on trial in Milan for allegedly knowing that an alleged payment… 👓 View full article

