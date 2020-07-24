Tropical Storm Hanna Threatens Texas Oil Industry

Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Tropical storm Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas on Saturday with heavy rains that could result in flash flooding along the Texas coast, where oil refineries and LNG facilities are located. Early on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 7 a.m. CDT advisory that tropical storm Hanna was about 285 miles east of Corpus Christi, with gradual strengthening expected until the tropical cyclone makes landfall. Hanna is expected to produce rain that may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small…