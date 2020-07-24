Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Hanna Threatens Texas Oil Industry

OilPrice.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Tropical storm Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas on Saturday with heavy rains that could result in flash flooding along the Texas coast, where oil refineries and LNG facilities are located. Early on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 7 a.m. CDT advisory that tropical storm Hanna was about 285 miles east of Corpus Christi, with gradual strengthening expected until the tropical cyclone makes landfall. Hanna is expected to produce rain that may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms

Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms 02:53

 Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | July 23 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 23 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:41Published
Tracking The Tropics 7-23-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking The Tropics 7-23-20 5PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
Tracking the Tropics | July 23, 11am update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 23, 11am update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:54Published

Tweets about this

svdpusadisaster

Disaster Services RT @WeatherBug: Tropical Storm #Hanna is edging closer to the #Texas Gulf Coast. It will bring heavy rain and could trigger localized flood… 6 minutes ago

WeatherBug

WeatherBug Tropical Storm #Hanna is edging closer to the #Texas Gulf Coast. It will bring heavy rain and could trigger localiz… https://t.co/hi5LeshqSW 17 minutes ago

Brad6900

Brad6900 RT @WeatherBug: Tropical Storm #Hanna will push into the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and localized #flashflooding. La… 4 hours ago

WeatherBug

WeatherBug Tropical Storm #Hanna will push into the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and localized… https://t.co/hNE6pi4Rum 4 hours ago

weathertracker3

weathertrackernightfury Tropical Storm #Hanna threatens the Texas coastline, expected to strengthen to the higher end of tropical storm sta… https://t.co/oWWs7fVvGJ 5 hours ago