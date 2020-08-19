Global  
 

Warren Buffett Buys Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX): 2 Gold Stocks I’d Buy Now

Motley Fool Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Gold stocks like Barrick Gold soar, as Warren Buffett sees value in the safe-haven sector that many of us at Motley Fool have been recommending.
 Last quarter, legendary investor Warren Buffett slashed his stakes in JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate also took a $560 million position in miner Barrick Gold. Business Insider reports that Buffett cut several other holdings including BNY Mellon,...

