Frasers Group stock price slips after acquiring DW Sports’ assets for £37mln

Shares of Frasers Group PLC (LON: FRAS) slipped 0.5% in London trading today after the retailer acquired a part of assets of Dave Whelan's DW Sports for £37 million. Fundamental analysis: Over 900 jobs saved Mike Ashley's Frasers Group agreed to pay £37 million to purchase a part of DW Sports' assets. DW Sports is in administration, hence 922 employees are saved from losing their jobs. The retailer collapsed into administration earlier in August as the company's income was wiped out due to coronavirus lockdown. Under the terms of the deal, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group took over 40 leisure clubs