Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Should I buy Aston Martin stock after Sebastian Vettel signing

Invezz Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Should I buy Aston Martin stock after Sebastian Vettel signingAston Martin (LON: AML) stock price is trading in a volatile fashion today after the company’s Formula 1 team Racing Point announced a signing of the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.  Fundamental analysis: A major coup for Aston Martin Aston Martin plans is set to enter Formula 1 in 2021 after its owner, the Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, bought Racing Point team. Stroll plans to reorganize Aston Martin’s business and make it more focused on its core business – building fast sport-looking cars. To this end, he made a major coup by signing the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

“I've Been Told…” A PSA on Hair Discrimination [Video]

“I've Been Told…” A PSA on Hair Discrimination

For our September issue, Glamour asked stars Gabrielle Union, Uzo Aduba, Marsai Martin, and Keke Palmer—unparalleled Black celebrities who are passionate about ending hair discrimination—to amplify..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 03:11Published
Jewelry store heist prompts Martin County sheriff to create instant notification system for at-risk businesses. [Video]

Jewelry store heist prompts Martin County sheriff to create instant notification system for at-risk businesses.

A jewelry store heist in Martin County is prompting the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to implement a new safety tool to help foil future crime sprees.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:52Published
Aston Martin Unveils £50,000 Whisky That’s Based On James Bond’s Favourite Ride [Video]

Aston Martin Unveils £50,000 Whisky That’s Based On James Bond’s Favourite Ride

Aston Martin is set to release a whisky inspired by James Bond's favourite ride, the DB5. The luxury car brand has teamed up with Scottish distiller Bowmore Whisky. The drink doesn't come cheap though,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Aston Martin confirm Vettel voor 2021 and beyond

Aston Martin confirm Vettel voor 2021 and beyond Today Racing Point announced that Four-time Formula 1 World Champion to join the team in a new era. Ahead of Aston Martin’s long-awaited return to the Formula...
F1-Fansite


Tweets about this

InvezzPortal

iNVEZZ Should I buy Aston Martin stock after Sebastian Vettel signing - https://t.co/UJitmXss2L https://t.co/gjOuyZiuTe 44 minutes ago