Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 17, 2020

Coindesk Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
With bitcoin slipping with European stocks and a leaked memo about China's blockchain plans, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bitcoin cash stickers spread randomly across Downtown Bakersfield l [Video]

Bitcoin cash stickers spread randomly across Downtown Bakersfield l

Bitcoin cash stickers spread randomly across Downtown Bakersfield l

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:04Published
Recall Roundup: CPSC issues recalls for items posing injury and fire hazards [Video]

Recall Roundup: CPSC issues recalls for items posing injury and fire hazards

Recall Roundup: CPSC issues recalls for items posing injury and fire hazards

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:24Published
PS Recall Roundup: CPSC recalls items causing potential injury and risk of poisoning [Video]

PS Recall Roundup: CPSC recalls items causing potential injury and risk of poisoning

PS Recall Roundup: CPSC recalls items causing potential injury and risk of poisoning

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 10, 2020

 With bitcoin lawsuits in the news and SushiSwap's migration completed, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
Coindesk

Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 8, 2020

 With investors buying the bitcoin dip and staying bullish on options, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
Coindesk

Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 9, 2020

 With bitcoin hovering just above $10,000 and a tokenized form of Ethereum transaction fees in the crosshairs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest...
Coindesk


Tweets about this

WWCSTX

Wild West Crypto Show Featuring Drew & Brent Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 17, 2020 https://t.co/YNYwcEz0oZ https://t.co/YArYi3HTj7 2 minutes ago

eBargainsToday

Blockchain and Fintech News Center RT @eBargainsToday: #Markets #Podcasts Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 16, 2020 https://t.co/WYWJCmrMua | https://t.co/J9hSxZMqMb https://t… 2 minutes ago

enercal_es

Crypto Informer RT @enercal_es: Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 16, 2020 https://t.co/qyqjl4ld2F https://t.co/heDFFOmD1U 2 minutes ago

BullsBlockchain

BlockchainBulls Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 17, 2020 https://t.co/F2Ti6YuCFW https://t.co/ThG3Fz5U2a 3 minutes ago

CryptScoutNews

CryptScoutNews #Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 17, 2020 - https://t.co/dpv7IURE9Q 4 minutes ago

bitcoinagile

BitcoinAgile #bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 17, 2020 - CoinDesk https://t.co/dgvVBZVap8 https://t.co/PYC91GjEbY 4 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath Bitcoin News Roundup for #Sept.17,2020 #CoinDesk https://t.co/yJwrLbTJuo @coindesk https://t.co/6GWCDUqWNL 4 minutes ago

webnowcompany

webnow🌎 With bitcoin slipping with European stocks and a leaked memo about China's blockchain plans, CoinDesk’s Markets Dai… https://t.co/HrFyaw99Fg 5 minutes ago