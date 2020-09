You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Disney Pushes Back Release Dates For ‘Black Widow,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Others



The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on Hollywood, forcing entertainment giant Disney this week to push back the release dates of several highly anticipated movies, some for up to a.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published 8 hours ago What Whoopi Goldberg Wants To See At Disney--And It's Not 'Frozen Land'



Whoopi Goldberg is calling on Disney to go a little bit beyond its usual menu of fairytale royalty attractions. According to CNN, 'The View' co-host wants to see a Wakanda theme park, built in honor.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago Future of Disney's Marvel Films as Coronavirus Keeps Theaters Closed



Coronavirus has halted the release of several major Disney Marvel movies including "The New Mutants" and "Black Widow", and the delays are likely to be compounded. Earnings for the company reflected.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 05:58 Published on August 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Release of Disney's 'Black Widow' Delayed Again Latest offering in Marvel blockbuster universe pushed back until May 2021 as movie theaters in biggest markets remain closed because of pandemic

VOA News 1 day ago





Tweets about this