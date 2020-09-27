Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remain in a bull market Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices had their fourth straight weekly declines, the longest weekly losing streak since August 2019. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced on a weekly basis after falling the previous three. U.S. indices are also pressured by the fact that Congress will not approve additional fiscal stimulus. "We think it is now clear that Congress will not attach additional fiscal stimulus to the continuing resolution. This implies that after a final round of extra unemployment benefits that are currently

