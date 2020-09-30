UAE Bets Big On Space Tech To Diversify From Oil

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () OPEC’s third-largest oil producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is shooting for the moon—quite literally—as part of its space strategy to diversify its oil-dependent economy. The UAE will launch by 2024 the first-ever mission of an Arab country to the Moon, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, said on Tuesday. “We are launching the first-ever Arab mission to the moon by 2024. The lunar rover will send back images & data from new sites of the…