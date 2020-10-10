Buying China Mobile shares might be a good idea in October Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares have advanced above $32.7 at the beginning of October and the current price stands around $32.4. The technical picture implies that the price may advance above $35 this October but there are also some obvious risks when it comes to buying China Mobile shares. Fundamental analysis: The company has a stable dividend and has the intention to sustain payouts Shares of China Mobile could be a good investment option and most financial analysts are expecting its price to rise considerably in the next several years. China Mobile provides mobile telecommunications in China, the company serves China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares have advanced above $32.7 at the beginning of October and the current price stands around $32.4. The technical picture implies that the price may advance above $35 this October but there are also some obvious risks when it comes to buying China Mobile shares. Fundamental analysis: The company has a stable dividend and has the intention to sustain payouts Shares of China Mobile could be a good investment option and most financial analysts are expecting its price to rise considerably in the next several years. China Mobile provides mobile telecommunications in China, the company serves 👓 View full article

