GBP/USD forms hammer pattern ahead of key Brexit deadline Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The GBP/USD price rose by 0.50% as the market reacted to a speech by Boris Johnson and US producer price index (PPI) data. It is trading at 1.3000, which is higher than the intraday low of 1.2870. EU and UK to extend Brexit talks The United Kingdom will continue deliberating with the European Union about Brexit past the tomorrow's deadline. According to Reuters, EU leaders will request Boris Johnson to accelerate talks ahead of the January 1 deadline in their meeting tomorrow. David Frost, the Chief UK negotiator is expected to say that a deal was still possible

