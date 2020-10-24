Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nuclear Energy Granted A State-Sponsored Lifeline In The U.S.

OilPrice.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
For the past several decades, the United States has been the poster child for the ailing state of the nuclear industry. The nuclear sector in the U.S. is plagued by aging infrastructure, mounting debts, dependence on government handouts, and the staggering cost of maintaining spent nuclear fuel. What’s more, it’s had to compete with the homegrown shale revolution, and expensive nuclear is simply no match for the tidal wave of cheap shale oil and gas that came flooding out of the West Texas Permian Basin.  The United States has…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Germany’s search for permanent nuclear waste sites [Video]

Germany’s search for permanent nuclear waste sites

Germany has published a list of 90 potential nuclear waste repository sites

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:24Published
China growing its nuclear arsenal, Pentagon warns | Nuclear arms race | Oneindia News [Video]

China growing its nuclear arsenal, Pentagon warns | Nuclear arms race | Oneindia News

In a report, Pentagon has said that China aims to double its nuclear arsenal in the next decade including such missiles that have the capacity to carry nuclear warheads and which can reach American..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published
Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military [Video]

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "Nuclear Energy Granted A State-Sponsored Lifeline In The U.S." https://t.co/jzBJk0sj6C 19 minutes ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Nuclear Energy Granted A State-Sponsored Lifeline In The U.S. https://t.co/mvjQH3uZBQ 20 minutes ago

carbonreports

HYDROCARBON #Nuclear Energy Granted A State-Sponsored Lifeline In The U.S. #crudeoil #CL_F $CL_F #WTI #Brent 1 hour ago