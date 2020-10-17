White House chief of staff: ‘We are not going to control the pandemic'

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as..
Art Knight was demoted from Deputy Chief of Staff to Lieutenant after he was quoted in a printed news article saying "you're just going to get the same old white boys" in reference to the department's..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:41Published
It's Ariana Grande's world, and we're just living in it! The Grammy winner becomes the commander-in-chief in the new music video for her track "Positions", the lead single from her forthcoming album,..
Jim Carrey used his new cartoon to widen his targets beyond President Trump and top Republicans in the U.S. Senate. In his new artwork, which he tweeted on... The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite •Newsmax •Upworthy
Tweets about this
SCHOL GREBE RT @AP: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says “we’re not going to control the pandemic." Several aides to Vice President Mike Pence… 2 seconds ago
Michelle Ye Hee Lee A fresh coronavirus outbreak in the White House has infected two of Vice President Pence’s top advisers and a third… https://t.co/MY4WHifHSo 2 seconds ago
LH RT @NormOrnstein: Mark Meadows is one of the worst people I have ever seen in public life. Awful in Congress, worse as White House Chief of… 5 seconds ago
Thomas E. Kuenzli RT @BillKristol: “We’re not going to control the pandemic.”
— White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Oct. 25, 2020 5 seconds ago
just me RT @CNNPolitics: After several aides, including his chief of staff, tested positive for Covid-19, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows s… 6 seconds ago
Andrew Morris RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: “White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows literally just said, “We’re not going to control the pandemic.”
Your… 9 seconds ago
Roger S McCullough@CNNPolitics This needs to be THE political ad until the election.
“THE WHITE HOUSE HAS NO INTENTION OF MANAGING T… https://t.co/I9riX20zEx 10 seconds ago