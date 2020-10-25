Dow Jones Industrial Average weakened on a weekly basis but remains in a bull market Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. Despite this, traders are ignoring record coronavirus contagions and the US indices remain in a bull market. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 advanced on Friday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index weakened 0.1%. The US reported a record high of 82,668 cases on Saturday and risk aversion will likely prevail at the beginning of the week. The attention of investors is focused currently on the US stimulus aid package negotiations and the upcoming presidential elections. The US presidential elections will be on November Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. Despite this, traders are ignoring record coronavirus contagions and the US indices remain in a bull market. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 advanced on Friday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index weakened 0.1%. The US reported a record high of 82,668 cases on Saturday and risk aversion will likely prevail at the beginning of the week. The attention of investors is focused currently on the US stimulus aid package negotiations and the upcoming presidential elections. The US presidential elections will be on November 👓 View full article

US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances 00:32 JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images US stocks wavered on Friday as new commentary from the White House cut into hopes for pre-election stimulus. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated a bill could still be approved before Election Day, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted that "significant...

