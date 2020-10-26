Germany’s ‘light lockdown’: Merkel to push for school to remain open – Bild

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Germany's Merkel planning “lockdown light” to tackle coronavirus – Bild Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com

FXstreet.com 2 days ago



Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany The German Chancellor will push for the strict new measures in a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday, Bild newspaper reported

euronews 1 day ago





Tweets about this