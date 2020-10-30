GBP/USD retreats ahead of a potential Brexit deal

Friday, 30 October 2020 () The GBP/USD is down for the third consecutive day even as traders remain optimistic about a Brexit deal. It is trading at 1.2935, which is lower than this month’s high of 1.3176. Brexit deal nears A Brexit deal is inching to a close, according to Bloomberg sources and the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. According to Bloomberg, negotiators have made significant progress in the past few weeks and are close to resolving key issues. The report said that a deal could be reached in early November, ample time before the December 31st deadline. Indeed, the deal is so