Surge In COVID Cases Counters Oil Market Optimism

OilPrice.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
While much of the media attention has been on the recent Pfizer vaccine success, COVID cases are surging and new lockdowns are coming into effect, weighing further on oil prices For Global Energy Alert members there are now two new free reports available in your dashboard. The first of these reports is on how to interpret stock charts and the second outlines the three biggest mistakes made by traders today. Make sure you become a member to read these reports and many more.Friday, November 13th, 2020Oil prices surged early in the week on enormously…
