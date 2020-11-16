GBP/USD in a tight range ahead of Brexit talks in Brussels
Monday, 16 November 2020 () The British pound is wavering today ahead of important Brexit meetings in Brussels and important inflation and retail sales numbers scheduled for later this week. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.3200 while the EUR/GBP is at 0.8975. Brexit talks ahead The UK and the European will kick-off another round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels tomorrow as the clock ticks to the December 31st deadline. Before the deadline, the two sides will need to make an agreement and ratify it across EU member states. This means that the two sides have just a few weeks to make progress on key issues.