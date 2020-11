AstraZeneca to launch a new global trial for its COVID-19 vaccine

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

In a statement on Thursday, CEO Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) expressed plans of launching a new global trial that will study the efficacy of its Coronavirus vaccine at a lower dosage. AstraZeneca opened more than 1% down on Friday. It is currently trading close to the same per-share price at which it started the year 2020. The company shares that you can learn to buy online here, have recovered roughly 25% since a year to date low in March. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is more effective at lower dosage The pharmaceutical giant published interim results of its late-stage trial