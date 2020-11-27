Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca to launch a new global trial for its COVID-19 vaccine

Invezz Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca to launch a new global trial for its COVID-19 vaccineIn a statement on Thursday, CEO Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) expressed plans of launching a new global trial that will study the efficacy of its Coronavirus vaccine at a lower dosage. AstraZeneca opened more than 1% down on Friday. It is currently trading close to the same per-share price at which it started the year 2020. The company shares that you can learn to buy online here, have recovered roughly 25% since a year to date low in March. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is more effective at lower dosage The pharmaceutical giant published interim results of its late-stage trial
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake 00:37

 AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data [Video]

Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data

British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published
Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine [Video]

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Now that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are each closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Mostly Lower

 Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday, and on worries about the...
RTTNews

AstraZeneca CEO says new global trial on COVID-19 vaccine likely

 AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company's CEO tells Bloomberg.
CBC.ca

AstraZeneca CEO says company likely to run new global trial on COVID-19 vaccine, says report

 AstraZeneca is facing tricky questions about its success rate.
Hindu