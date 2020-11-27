AstraZeneca Likely To Run New Global Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Friday, 27 November 2020 () AstraZeneca is mulling an additional global trial to confirm the 90% efficacy rate of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate at lower dosage, Bloomberg news quoted Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot as saying. In an interview, Soriot noted that instead of adding the trial to an ongoing U.S. process, the company might launch a fresh study to evaluate efficacy of lower dosage of its vaccine that perform
British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its..
A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed.
The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
Less than a..