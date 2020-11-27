AstraZeneca Likely To Run New Global Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Global  
 

AstraZeneca is mulling an additional global trial to confirm the 90% efficacy rate of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate at lower dosage, Bloomberg news quoted Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot as saying. In an interview, Soriot noted that instead of adding the trial to an ongoing U.S. process, the company might launch a fresh study to evaluate efficacy of lower dosage of its vaccine that perform
 UK group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its..

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in..

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a..

 "Now that we've found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study," Soriot was quoted as saying in the...
AstraZeneca to launch a new global trial for its COVID-19 vaccine In a statement on Thursday, CEO Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) expressed plans of launching a new global trial that will study the efficacy of its...
 AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the company's CEO tells Bloomberg.
