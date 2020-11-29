Zoom was a top tech stock in 2020 but what’s in store for 2021? Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

As 2020 comes to a close, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has already earned the title of one of the hottest tech stocks. The video communication company has seen demand surge nearly overnight as COVID-19 lockdowns forced companies to introduce new technologies so workers can communicate with each other. But a vaccine against the novel coronavirus implies a return to some form of normalcy in the back half of 2021. As such, investors are wondering if Zoom’s exponential growth in 2020 will come to a sudden halt. 700% stock gain in 2020 Zoom’s stock is up a mind-boggling seven-fold As 2020 comes to a close, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has already earned the title of one of the hottest tech stocks. The video communication company has seen demand surge nearly overnight as COVID-19 lockdowns forced companies to introduce new technologies so workers can communicate with each other. But a vaccine against the novel coronavirus implies a return to some form of normalcy in the back half of 2021. As such, investors are wondering if Zoom’s exponential growth in 2020 will come to a sudden halt. 700% stock gain in 2020 Zoom’s stock is up a mind-boggling seven-fold 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pops and Flops: Hertz, Zoom, and Chewy Stock



Hertz shares are popping after the company secured $1.65 billion in DIP financing after filing for bankruptcy. The deal is pending as it waits for court approval. Zoom shares are also up after asset.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 07:07 Published on October 16, 2020 Pops and Flops: Gilead, Zoom, and GameStop



Gilead shares are popping on news that its antiviral drug, Remdesevir, cut coronavirus recovery time by five days. It also happens to be one drug allegedly administered to President Trump for his case.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 06:11 Published on October 9, 2020

