Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zoom was a top tech stock in 2020 but what’s in store for 2021?

Invezz Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Zoom was a top tech stock in 2020 but what’s in store for 2021?As 2020 comes to a close, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has already earned the title of one of the hottest tech stocks. The video communication company has seen demand surge nearly overnight as COVID-19 lockdowns forced companies to introduce new technologies so workers can communicate with each other. But a vaccine against the novel coronavirus implies a return to some form of normalcy in the back half of 2021. As such, investors are wondering if Zoom’s exponential growth in 2020 will come to a sudden halt. 700% stock gain in 2020 Zoom’s stock is up a mind-boggling seven-fold
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: Hertz, Zoom, and Chewy Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Hertz, Zoom, and Chewy Stock

Hertz shares are popping after the company secured $1.65 billion in DIP financing after filing for bankruptcy. The deal is pending as it waits for court approval. Zoom shares are also up after asset..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:07Published
Pops and Flops: Gilead, Zoom, and GameStop [Video]

Pops and Flops: Gilead, Zoom, and GameStop

Gilead shares are popping on news that its antiviral drug, Remdesevir, cut coronavirus recovery time by five days. It also happens to be one drug allegedly administered to President Trump for his case..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:11Published