Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis supported by the vaccine news

Invezz Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis supported by the vaccine newsThe U.S. stock indices have advanced on a weekly basis, supported by the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is likely to approve the coronavirus vaccine by the mid of December. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached a new record high last week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the week above 29,990 for the first time. Traders and investors are still ignoring record coronavirus contagions in the U.S. and the stocks continue to trade in a bull market. Hospitalizations in the country have been hitting records for seventeen days in-a-row and the U.S. dollar remained
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Local union plans to ralley weekly until more respect is given

Local union plans to ralley weekly until more respect is given 01:53

 Before the vaccine rollout, healthcare workers in Nevada say they can't wait any longer. One local union plans to rally every week in front of Sunrise Hospital until they get more respect for their work.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday [Video]

Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday

US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Second COVID-19 bill could come next week [Video]

Second COVID-19 bill could come next week

A second COVID-19 relief bill could offer help to Americans as early as next week. The $900 billion bill includes $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week [Video]

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street heads for tepid start

 Wall Street seems to be heading for a lukewarm session on Thursday, with the futures pointing at a barely red open for the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 and a barely...
Proactive Investors