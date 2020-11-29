Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis supported by the vaccine news

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday



US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Second COVID-19 bill could come next week



A second COVID-19 relief bill could offer help to Americans as early as next week. The $900 billion bill includes $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 2 days ago Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week



Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Wall Street heads for tepid start Wall Street seems to be heading for a lukewarm session on Thursday, with the futures pointing at a barely red open for the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 and a barely...

Proactive Investors 3 days ago



