GBP/USD forms ascending triangle ahead of key Brexit deal decision

Invezz Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
GBP/USD forms ascending triangle ahead of key Brexit deal decisionThe GBP/USD is heading for the fifth consecutive weeks of straight gains as traders remain optimistic that the United Kingdom and European Union will reach a Brexit deal. Further, the recent decision by the UK to approve a vaccine and the relatively weaker US dollar have boosted sentiment on sterling. Important day for Brexit On Wednesday, Michel Barnier, the chief EU negotiator warned that the next 36 hours would be decisive. This timeline ends today, meaning that we will possibly get the outcome of the ongoing talks today. Generally, in the past few months, the two sides have made strong
