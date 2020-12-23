Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Just hours after Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal to the world that Tim Cook wouldn't take his phone calls when he was looking for a bailout, Morgan Stanley has now come out and admitted that Apple's entrance into the self-driving market creates "a new Tesla bear case". Tesla uber-bull Adam Jonas wrote in a note on Tuesday: “Apple’s potential entry into autos represents perhaps the most credible/formidable bear case for Tesla’s stock that investors have had to consider for some time.” If “Apple…
Win McNamee/Getty Images Tesla's services business could be worth more than all of its car sales by the end of the next decade, Morgan Stanley said last month. The bank estimates autopilot, insurance, energy, and everything else to be worth about 53% of a new street-high target price of $540 by 2030....