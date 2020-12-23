Global  
 

Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Just hours after Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal to the world that Tim Cook wouldn't take his phone calls when he was looking for a bailout, Morgan Stanley has now come out and admitted that Apple's entrance into the self-driving market creates "a new Tesla bear case".  Tesla uber-bull Adam Jonas wrote in a note on Tuesday: “Apple’s potential entry into autos represents perhaps the most credible/formidable bear case for Tesla’s stock that investors have had to consider for some time.” If “Apple…
