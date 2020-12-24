GBP/USD in high spirits as EU and UK inch closer to Brexit deal
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () The GBP/USD is rising as forex investors react to the high likelihood of a Brexit deal. The weaker US dollar has also contributed to this price action. The pair is trading at 1.3545, which is the highest it has been since December,18. EU and UK on the cusp of a Brexit deal The European Union and the United Kingdom are close to a Brexit deal, according to reputable media sources. According to the Financial Times, the two sides said that they were close to a deal after making significant concessions. A separate report by Bloomberg went further. It said that