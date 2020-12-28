Global  
 

Asian Markets Mostly Higher After Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill

RTTNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday despite the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for the Christmas Day holiday. Investor sentiment received a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief and government spending package into law on Sunday, just days after he threatened not to sign the package and called it a "disgrace".
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill

Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill 01:50

 After days of refusal, President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill Sunday evening, reports Jeff Wagner (1:50).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 27, 2020

