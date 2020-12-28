Asian Markets Mostly Higher After Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Signs COVID-19 Stimulus Bill



The president said the fight to raise payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 continues. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03 Published 4 minutes ago Reporter Update: President Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill



Late on Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief package into law, bringing relief to Americans that need it. However, the delay in passing the bill has already caused some pain. KDKA's.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:37 Published 47 minutes ago After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill



After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:14 Published 3 hours ago