Asian Markets Mostly Higher After Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill
Monday, 28 December 2020 () Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday despite the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for the Christmas Day holiday. Investor sentiment received a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief and government spending package into law on Sunday, just days after he threatened not to sign the package and called it a "disgrace".
Late on Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief package into law, bringing relief to Americans that need it. However, the delay in passing the bill has already caused some pain. KDKA's..
