Hyundai stock price explodes after confirming talks with Apple

Shares of Hyundai (KRX: 005380) soared 25% on the news that the South Korean automaker was in early discussions with Apple over an electric car and battery deal. Fundamental analysis: Talks confirmed The news comes a few weeks after reports about Apple’s plan to expand into self-driving car technology and production of a car that could run on its own battery technology in 2024. According to Reuters, Apple and Hyundai held talks about collaborating on the production of self-driving cars and batteries by 2027 in the US-based factories. “Apple and Hyundai are in discussion, but as it is early stage,