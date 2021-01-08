Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was rumored to be interested in developing a car for years but on Friday we might have confirmation this is very much in the iPhone maker’s plans. Hyundai held talks with Apple South Korean automaker giant Hyundai Motor Co. saw its shares skyrocket 24% on Friday after the company confirmed it held talks with Apple. Hyundai released a brief statement confirming conversations with Apple were in an “early stage” although “nothing has been designed,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Hyundai is among the world’s largest automakers in terms of global sales so it certainlyFull Article
Do we have confirmation of Apple’s car ambitions thanks to Hyundai?
