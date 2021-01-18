AstraZeneca wins approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan and Brazil

AstraZeneca wins approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan and Brazil

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the South Asian country on Saturday. It’s the first vaccine to have received a nod in Pakistan, where the novel flu-like virus has so far infected more than half a million people and caused roughly 11 thousand deaths. […]

