Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared nearly 15% in pre-market trading hours on Wednesday after the streaming platform reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Fundamental analysis: Exceeding 200 million subscribers Netflix said it attracted 8.5 million paid net subscribers in the first quarter, bringing the total number of new members to 37 million in […]Full Article
Netflix stock price soars almost 15% on Q4 beat
Invezz
Netflix Hits 203 Million Subscribers as Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Wall Street’s Estimates
The Wrap
Netflix has become the first streaming company to cross the 200 million subscriber mark after announcing on Tuesday it added 8.5..
