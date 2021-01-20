Netflix stock price soars almost 15% on Q4 beat

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared nearly 15% in pre-market trading hours on Wednesday after the streaming platform reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.  Fundamental analysis: Exceeding 200 million subscribers  Netflix said it attracted 8.5 million paid net subscribers in the first quarter, bringing the total number of new members to 37 million in […]

